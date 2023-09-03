Anandjit elected President at ECCB AGM

Kaieteur Sports – The Annual General Meeting of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) was held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the LBI Facility where Mr. Davteerth Anandjit was elected unopposed as the President.

Mr Anandjit has vast years of administrative experience with the ECCB since the mid 1990’s, the DCB as secretary, the GCB as assistant secretary also he was a former Regional First-Class umpire who served as president of the Guyana Umpire’s Council. Mr. Anandjit will be responsible for overseeing the sport in the ECCB for the next three years.

Outgoing ECCB President Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, who did not seek reelection, highlighted the efforts made by the GCB to restore the sport to its rightful place in communities across Guyana with its achievements over the past two years since getting into office and the developmental plans for the future. He expressed confidence in the new executives elected as they have working knowledge of everyone as players, administrators, and professionals.

The election that was conducted by the Cricket Ombudsman Mr. Malcom Peters assisted by Mr. Arnold Sookraj and Mr. Javed Saywack who witnessed the election of: Vice-President – Suresh Budhu (Administration), Chairman of Competitions Committee- Yeuraj Khemraj, Secretary- Clarence Brotherson, Treasurer- Poorendra Jaigobin, Asst.Treasurer- Omadat Samaroo, Marketing Manager- Yogeshwar Bishun, Public Relations Officer- Vishnu Ramjit, Trustees – Bissoondyalsingh and Parmanand Dindyal.

At the conclusion, Peters wished the Executives well and emphasized that it takes hard work to achieve success.

The Executives will meet within the next week to appoint members of the different sub committees and to plan the way forward.