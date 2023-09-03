Amazon Warriors dismantle Patriots for third consecutive win

2023 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

…Johnson hails all-round team performance

By Rawle Toney in Barbados

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors team manager, Leon Johnson, commended his team’s consistency, emphasising their unwavering commitment to securing the franchise’s maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) trophy.

The Amazon Warriors extended their unbeaten streak with a commanding 98-run win over the bottom-of-the-table St Kitts and Nevis Patriots yesterday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Amazon Warriors, backed by a passionate all-Guyanese fan base seated in the Worrell, Weekes, and Walcott Stand, were tasked with batting first by the Patriots.

Despite early setbacks that saw them at 54-for-4 after losing Saim Ayub (21), Hazratullah Zazai (7), Azam Khan (6), and Shai Hope (13), the Warriors showcased their explosive batting prowess to accumulate a formidable total of 186-for-6.

Johnson, in the aftermath of the resounding victory over the Patriots, referred to it as a “home game” and celebrated their third consecutive win.

The middle order was steadied by Shimron Hetmyer, who partnered with Keemo Paul to amass 50 runs in their 33-ball partnership.

However, Hetmyer departed for 36, caught and bowled by Dominic Drakes in the 14th over.

Dwaine Pretorius joined Paul, contributing a brisk 27 runs, adorned with two fours and a six, before being dismissed by compatriot Corbin Bosch.

The spotlight then fell on Paul and Romario Shepherd.

The two Guyanese displayed explosive batting, particularly Shepherd, who remained unbeaten on 27, featuring three towering sixes.

Paul was lauded by Johnson for his top-score of 41, highlighting the team’s all-round depth.

Johnson emphasised their consistent ability to recover from difficult situations while batting first, crediting the depth of their batting lineup for setting competitive totals.

On the bowling front, the Guyana Amazon Warriors limited the Patriots to a mere 88 runs in 14.1 overs.

The standout performance came from Dwaine Pretorius, who claimed three wickets for just 17 runs in three overs, earning him the Man of the Match accolade.

Gudakesh Motie continued to showcase his spin bowling expertise, securing two wickets while conceding only 15 runs in his four overs.

Shepherd (1-19), Junior Sinclair (1-10), and Saim Ayub (1-2) also contributed by taking crucial wickets, guiding the Warriors to victory.

In 2019, the Amazon Warriors maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament but faltered in the final against the Barbados Royals.

Johnson stressed that their current strong start should not be compared to their 2019 run, focusing on playing quality cricket and taking it one game at a time.

“If you play good cricket you deserve to win. If you win it all, then so be it. I’m just trying to keep the guys ground, taking it one game at a time and the results will take care of themselves,” Johnson said.

The Amazon Warriors campaign began with a rain-affected match against the St Lucia Kings, which ended as a “no contest.”

Subsequently, the Amazon Warriors posted scores of 197 against the Patriots, 210 against the Jamaica Tallawahs, and 186 against the Patriots again, solidifying their position at the top of the table as the only undefeated team in the tournament, with an impressive net run rate of 3.283.

Up next for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, is a clash against rivals Trinbago Knight Riders on Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago.

Match details: Guyana Amazon Warriors 186/6 (Paul 41*, Hetmyer 36; Thomas 3/26, Linde 1/18) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 88 (Bosch 27, Linde 13; Pretorius 3/17, Motie 2/15) by 98 runs