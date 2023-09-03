8 schools will not be opened on Monday

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Saturday announced that eight schools across the country will have a delayed opening for the new school term.

In a memorandum yesterday, the ministry said schools such as Uitvlugt Secondary Annex, Stewartville Secondary in Region Three, Vryheid’s Lust Primary in Region Four, Tucville Primary, Tucville Secondary and the St. Rose’s High School in Georgetown will all be opened on September 11, 2023. While the Alexander Village Nursery in Georgetown will be opened on October 2, 2023.

In its missive, the Education Ministry stated that in 2023 the government began its largest ever effort to improve education infrastructure by renovating, rehabilitating, repairing, building and rebuilding more than 1100 schools across the country.

The ministry said that all schools with the exception of the eight schools will be opened on September 4.

The statement explained that contractors working on the eight schools, notified the ministry that they are unable to complete their tasks. “Arrangements will be made to cater for any instructional time lost,” the ministry related.