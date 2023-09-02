Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Unit of Allied Arts donates musical instruments to CPCE

Sep 02, 2023 News

DPI – The Unit of the Allied Arts on Friday handed over a number of musical instruments to the Music Department at the Cyril Potter College of Education, Turkeyen. This is in keeping with the Unit’s commitment to enriching the subjects taught at the nursery, primary and secondary levels.

Unit of Allied Arts donated musical instruments to CPCE

Unit of Allied Arts donated musical instruments to CPCE

Some of the musical instruments donated to CPCE

Some of the musical instruments donated to CPCE

The musical instruments included acoustic guitars, trumpets, keyboards, drum sets, and recorders which totaled $1, 300,000.

Mr. Joel Gonsalves, Education Officer with responsibility for Music at the Unit of Allied Arts stated that the aim is to ensure that graduating teachers are skilled in playing at least three instruments. He explained that this will add to the growing cohort of Music teachers across the country.

Mr. Gonsalves noted that this is also in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s plan to ensure each child is exposed to a foreign language, a TVET subject, a sport, and a musical instrument before graduating secondary school.

The Music Coordinator at CPCE, Mrs. Althea Hamilton-Wintz expressed gratitude to the Unit of Allied Arts on behalf of the college. She noted that the donation will enable each teacher enrolled in the music class access to an instrument.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 01, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Three managers selling out Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Top performers receive accolades

Top performers receive accolades

Sep 02, 2023

2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships collected...
Read More
Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Sep 02, 2023

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference continues today

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference...

Sep 02, 2023

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for Riverside Cricket Club

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for...

Sep 02, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front with 206 runs in Minor League Cricket

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front...

Sep 02, 2023

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to Elite football intensifies 

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to...

Sep 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]