Unit of Allied Arts donates musical instruments to CPCE

DPI – The Unit of the Allied Arts on Friday handed over a number of musical instruments to the Music Department at the Cyril Potter College of Education, Turkeyen. This is in keeping with the Unit’s commitment to enriching the subjects taught at the nursery, primary and secondary levels.
The musical instruments included acoustic guitars, trumpets, keyboards, drum sets, and recorders which totaled $1, 300,000.
Mr. Joel Gonsalves, Education Officer with responsibility for Music at the Unit of Allied Arts stated that the aim is to ensure that graduating teachers are skilled in playing at least three instruments. He explained that this will add to the growing cohort of Music teachers across the country.
Mr. Gonsalves noted that this is also in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s plan to ensure each child is exposed to a foreign language, a TVET subject, a sport, and a musical instrument before graduating secondary school.
The Music Coordinator at CPCE, Mrs. Althea Hamilton-Wintz expressed gratitude to the Unit of Allied Arts on behalf of the college. She noted that the donation will enable each teacher enrolled in the music class access to an instrument.
