Top performers receive accolades

Sep 02, 2023 Sports

2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships collected their awards during a simple ceremony at Cara Lodge.

Attended by representatives of the sponsor, Digicel, the organisers – Petra Organisation and also representatives of the four top teams, a combined total of over two million dollars was handed out.

Winner of the 8th edition of the countrywide tournament, Carmel Secondary, claimed the top prize of one million dollars while the runner-up, St. Ignatius Secondary, carted off the $500,000 second place prize.

Champions Carmel Secondary School received their prize from Digicel Marketing Manager, Ramesh Rupchand, in the presence of Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca.

The third place finisher, Desrey Caesar- Fox Secondary, won $300,000 and fourth place holder, Waramuri Top, received $200,000 for their efforts.

All monies awarded will go toward a school initiative.

Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, who spoke briefly, was very appreciative of Digicel and all those involved in every aspect of the tournament.

Tournament MVP Ian Daniels of Carmel Secondary received his prize from Digicel Communications Manager, Gabriella Chapman.

Mendonca also disclosed the willingness his organisation has for the grassroots level of the sport, and believes tournaments of this magnitude keep the youths in school and away from ill-fated decisions.

Digicel’s Communications Director, Gabriella Chapman, congratulated the event’s top performers as well as organisers for playing their part in another memorable tournament.

Chapman said, from her observation, bragging rights were well-placed.

Meanwhile, the Highest Goal Scorer, the Most Valuable Player and the Best Goalkeeper were also handsomely rewarded.

It was further disclosed that a ninth edition of the impactful tournament is already being discussed by the sponsor.

Top performers receive accolades

2023 Digicel Schools' National Football Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools' National Football Championships collected their awards during a simple ceremony at Cara Lodge.
