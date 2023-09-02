The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to Elite football intensifies 

Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The climatic stages of the respective Regional Association (RA) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) are expected to intensify as teams battle to secure a place among the eight qualifiers.
The champion of each RA will be rewarded with qualification to the Federation’s play-off competition which will be contested next month to determine who will occupy the two places available for next season’s Elite League.
From the just concluded 10-team Elite League, bottom team Mile Rock FC have been relegated to 2nd tier football and will be replaced by the winner of the upcoming play-offs. Ninth place finisher, Victoria Kings will have a Golden opportunity to retain a place in the Elite League when they meet with the runners-up of the RAs play-off for the final spot in Guyana’s premier football League competition.
Inaugural champions of the Federation’s Elite League, Slingerz FC continue to dominate the West Demerara FA’s Senior Men’s League and are favorites to reclaim their place among Guyana’s Elite teams. The highly talented Slingerz unit coached by former National captain, Charles Pollard have easily brushed aside their first 4 opponents with 41 unanswered goals and are seemingly destined to conquer the other 4 teams and capture the 2nd tier title for the West side.
A glance at the other 2nd tier competitions currently on course to complete their Leagues suggest that Beacons of Bartica and Monedderlust of Berbice, should they prevail, could be chief opposition to Slingerz in the play-offs. The champion of the Rupununi FA must be a real contender as well, but not those from Essequibo Coast and Pomeroon, East Bank or Georgetown FAs. The Upper-Demerara who are yet to start their League and East Coast Demerara who just began theirs are also out of contention.
The next Elite League of the GFF is set to kick off in January, next year. The GFF through its Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) has primarily funded all the 2nd tier football Leagues currently in progress and being run by the RAs.
