Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front with 206 runs in Minor League Cricket

Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – West Indies test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul is making headlines in Florida representing Fort Lauderdale Lions in the 2023 Minor League Cricket T20 tournament.
Last Sunday, the left-handed batsman Chanderpaul showing his explosive batting as well as hitting an impressive 77 to help his team beat Orlando Galaxy by nine runs.
Fort Lauderdale Lions reached a respectable 160 all out in the 20-overs while Orlando Galaxy, who won the toss, replied with 151-8 when the 20-overs ran out.
Chanderpaul, the son of legendary player Shivnarine Chanderpaul, clobbered four sixes and four fours during his 49-ball enterprise at the crease.
The captain, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, got support from Zachary Sattur who contributed 28 as Hardik Desai grabbed 3-17 from three overs and Sumit Sehrawat picking up 2-31 from three overs.
For Orlando Galaxy, Meetul Patel hit a fighting 42 and Praveen Bora with 38. Former Barbados first-class all-rounder Kevin Stoute snatched 4-31 from his maximum four overs bowling for Fort Lauderdale Lions on a responsive pitch.
From four games, Tagenarine Chanderpaul has accumulated 206 runs while Stoute has taken 12 wickets to be at the top. The action was slated to continue yesterday with Fort Lauderdale Lions coming up against Baltimore Royals.
Three managers selling out Guyana.
Sep 02, 20232023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships collected...
Sep 02, 2023
Sep 02, 2023
Sep 02, 2023
Sep 02, 2023
Sep 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority is now being asked to go public about the tax’s agency capacity to undertake... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]