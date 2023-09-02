Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front with 206 runs in Minor League Cricket

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul is making headlines in Florida representing Fort Lauderdale Lions in the 2023 Minor League Cricket T20 tournament.

Last Sunday, the left-handed batsman Chanderpaul showing his explosive batting as well as hitting an impressive 77 to help his team beat Orlando Galaxy by nine runs.

Fort Lauderdale Lions reached a respectable 160 all out in the 20-overs while Orlando Galaxy, who won the toss, replied with 151-8 when the 20-overs ran out.

Chanderpaul, the son of legendary player Shivnarine Chanderpaul, clobbered four sixes and four fours during his 49-ball enterprise at the crease.

The captain, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, got support from Zachary Sattur who contributed 28 as Hardik Desai grabbed 3-17 from three overs and Sumit Sehrawat picking up 2-31 from three overs.

For Orlando Galaxy, Meetul Patel hit a fighting 42 and Praveen Bora with 38. Former Barbados first-class all-rounder Kevin Stoute snatched 4-31 from his maximum four overs bowling for Fort Lauderdale Lions on a responsive pitch.

From four games, Tagenarine Chanderpaul has accumulated 206 runs while Stoute has taken 12 wickets to be at the top. The action was slated to continue yesterday with Fort Lauderdale Lions coming up against Baltimore Royals.