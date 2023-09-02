Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Repsol to claim US$500M in ‘pre-contract’ costs if Govt. renews Kanuku licence

Sep 02, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – With respect to discussions between Repsol and the government over the Kanuku block, it has emerged that the Spanish oil giant claims it has invested a staggering US$500 million in investments over the licence’s 10-year term. This means that if the government approves Repsol’s application for a fresh exploration licence, it would seek to reclaim the funds as ‘pre-contract’ costs in the future if the government renews its licence for the block.

“They claim that they have already invested about US$500 million in the block, three wells (were drilled) in the block. They have 3D seismic for the entire block,” Vice President Dr. Jagdeo stated Thursday.

The oil company could reclaim costs if it makes a discovery in the future and moves to production, but it will need a new licence, given that the term of the current one has expired.

“In May, effectively, the property was back with the government of Guyana,” noted Jagdeo. However, the company has the right to hold on to the block until its application is decided on. It has been conducting surveys in the meantime.

Jagdeo confirmed that the company submitted an application for a new licence, but noted that such a renewal is not automatic.

Map showing the Kanuku block offshore Guyana

Map showing the Kanuku block offshore Guyana

Repsol’s past exploration wells did not yield commercial discoveries. Its journey since 2013 in the Kanuku block has been marked by highs and lows. Notably, the Beebei well drilled in 2022 held high hopes of uncovering 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. However, the findings were water-bearing rather than oil-bearing, marking a significant setback. Yet, the non-commercial Carapa-1 in 2020 indicates the potential extension of the Cretaceous oil play from the ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek block into the Kanuku licence.

Jagdeo has outlined the conditions under which Spanish oil company Repsol can renew its licence for the Kanuku block, which it has operated for the past decade. Chief among these conditions is Repsol’s compliance with the new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) model and payment of a signing bonus.

“Should a policy decision be made that we will consider favourably their application for a new prospecting licence in that area, they would have to now comply with the new PSA, which is, one, the size of the block has to be reduced. Two, there would have to be a signing bonus. Three, all of the other conditions, including enhanced royalty, the new fiscal conditions, and every other condition of the new PSA would apply,” he said.

Furthermore, the complete consortium, including Tullow Oil, TotalEnergies, and Qatar Petroleum, would return to work together on the block if Repsol’s renewal is green lit.

The renewal of the licence is not a done deal; Jagdeo said that there is a concern that if the government goes this route to award the block through negotiations, rather than through competitive tender, other operators may want to apply for the same privileges. He explained that the competitive tender process is advantageous because it encourages aggressive exploration. The government is therefore expected to press Repsol for an aggressive exploration plan.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 01, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Three managers selling out Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Top performers receive accolades

Top performers receive accolades

Sep 02, 2023

2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships collected...
Read More
Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Sep 02, 2023

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference continues today

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference...

Sep 02, 2023

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for Riverside Cricket Club

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for...

Sep 02, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front with 206 runs in Minor League Cricket

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front...

Sep 02, 2023

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to Elite football intensifies 

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to...

Sep 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]