Port Mourant Training Institute estimated to cost US$6.2M

Sep 02, 2023

…Local companies dominate bids for contract

Kaieteur News – The new Hospitality Training Institute slated to be constructed in Port Mourant, Region Six is estimated to cost US$6,218,294 (GUY$1.2B).

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that five construction firms are vying for the contract. Three of which are local contractors and two China-owned firms.

At the reading of tenders, it was revealed that the firms are R.Bassoo & Sons Construction (Guy), China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co. Limited, Kares Engineering Inc. (GUY), Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group of Company Limited, and Nabi Construction Inc. (GUY).

It was also disclosed that all five firms bid above the engineer’s estimate of US$6.2 million. Their bids are as follow: R. Bassoo – US$9,816,190, China Railway – US$9,767,265, Kares Engineering – US$6,411,097, Shandong – US$7,102,191, and Nabi Construction – US$12,941,824.

It was reported that the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education will be building the facility through a Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) loan.

Back in 2020, the Government announced that it secured a loan from the CDB for the construction of the Institute. The CDB had loaned Guyana US$11.6 million. The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is the executing agency for the project, whereas the Ministry of Education is responsible for the overall implementation of the project.

Kaieteur News had reported that in the government’s initial advertisement for bids, it was highlighted that the new training Institute will entail Block C, Block D, external works, mechanical installation, and electrical infrastructure.

The works pertaining to Block C (training facilities) includes a two-storey building with a reinforced concrete frame and reinforced concrete floors that should be approximately 2,850 square meters while Block D (classrooms and student facilities) would be a two-storey building with a reinforced concrete frame and reinforced concrete floors and should be approximately 1,150 square meters.

External works entail site preparation, security office, gates, fence, roads and car parks, concrete drains, septic tanks, reservoir, access and walkway, and generator building in an area of approximately four acres.

Following the loan approval, Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh stated that the Institute is for the development of technical capacity in the tourism and hospitality sector, raising standards, training of personnel, ensuring that people have the skills that are necessary to staff and manage a modern, dynamic and competitive tourism and hospitality sector.

“We want to create an environment where Guyanese can get world-class training and can deliver world-class service, in or with world-class companies. This is also about giving people skills, it is also about enhancing their employability and it is also about meeting a need in the job market,” he had stated.

Top performers receive accolades

Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference continues today

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for Riverside Cricket Club

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front with 206 runs in Minor League Cricket

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to Elite football intensifies 

