Police instructed to intensify measures against rising fatal road accidents – Minister Benn

Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2023 News
DPI – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has received a strict task to overhaul its traffic strategy to combat the escalating toll of fatal accidents occurring along the nation’s roadways.
Speaking with media operatives on the sidelines of an event on Thursday, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn expressed concern about the growing problem, noting that more must be done to crack down on the reckless road behaviour.
The minister stated that these regular accidents make it impossible for the country to meet its less than 100 deaths target set out for 2023.
“We are concerned about inconsistencies, aberrations in the way people behave. We have been requiring and demanding more to be done in respect of speeding, drunk driving, impaired driving, whether it’s drugs or cellphone use and these things,” Minister Benn noted.
He said statistics has shown that at evening, and from Thursdays to Mondays are the times when most of the road tragedies occur and it is worrying.
“The police are going to give us again; an updated or revised traffic plan and they are going to take stronger action. We expect them to do so,” he stressed.
“A lot of the driving around with loud music playing, with speeding, and all of these things are examples given by adults. And so those are issues we have to work on,” the minister added while urging adults to lead by example.
Currently, the Force has an ongoing road safety campaign in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Road Safety Council, dubbed ‘Respect the Road.’
https://www.youtube.com/live/wWsmquZx5sk?si=VegJlS0uC0sfj-BG
Three managers selling out Guyana.
Sep 02, 20232023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships collected...
Sep 02, 2023
Sep 02, 2023
Sep 02, 2023
Sep 02, 2023
Sep 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority is now being asked to go public about the tax’s agency capacity to undertake... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]