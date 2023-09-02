Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

'One Guyana' National Basketball Conference continues today

Sep 02, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Basketball Federation, in partnership with the Georgetown Basketball Association, “One Guyana” National Conference continues tonight. Basketball enthusiasts can catch all the action at the National Gymnasium Outdoor Court on Mandela Avenue, with the games starting at 18:30 hours, marking Day Five of this exhilarating tournament.

The tournament which initially kicked off on Saturday, August 12th, features 14 teams divided into two dynamic conferences: the Harpy Eagles Conference and the Jaguars Conference. With a projected total of 56 to 63 games to be played throughout the competition, in the quest to crown the nation’s basketball champion.

In this tournament format, teams within the Jaguars Conference and Harpy Eagles Conference will face off against each other twice. The top four teams from each conference will then earn the privilege of competing in the playoffs. The playoff matchups are structured with the number one-ranked team facing the fourth-ranked team, while the second-ranked team battle the third-ranked team. The victors of these playoff games will advance to their respective Conference Finals, where they will engage in a best-of-three series to determine who earns the right to move on to the National Finals.

Recent action of the ‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference at the National Gymnasium.

The Jaguars Conference features formidable teams such as Stabroek Eagles, Leonora D-UP Rising Stars, Cummingsburg Bounty Colts, Lamaha Park/Springs Pepsi Sonics, Bagotstown/Prospect Kobras, Cummings Lodge, and UG Trojans. Meanwhile, the Harpy Eagles Conference boast the talents of Kitty/Campbellville Ravens, South Ruimveldt Ravens, Plaisance Guardians, Guyana Defence Force, Wortmanville/Werk-en-Rust Pacesetters, North Ruimveldt Caimans, and Kwakwani Untouchables.

The stakes are high in this competition, with the tournament winner set to claim a substantial prize of $1 million along with well-deserved trophies. The runners-up won’t leave empty-handed, as they will be awarded $500,000 and a trophy as recognition of their efforts.

The event is made possible by the support of key sponsors, including the Culture, Youth, and Sport Ministry; G-Boats Guyana; National Sports Commission; Guyana Basketball Federation; and Georgetown Basketball Association.

