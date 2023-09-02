No tricks, no living!

Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem sugar workers know dem psychology. Dem done stumble pon a cunning way to get what they want: a bit of political snuggling with the Opposition.
De workers are disgruntled. Dem did get transfer from Rose Hall and Blairmont to Albion Estate when the Rose Hall Estate bin closed. Dem was not sent home. Now de GuySUCO want to re-transfer dem back to Rose Hall.
Dem workers nah tekking in so simple. Dem claim dat amount to severance since dem gat to travel almost 15 miles by road to get to wuk at Rose Hall. Dem demanding severance plus de same cash grant wah de Vee Pee did give to dem severed sugar workers. Dat was fat cheque of quarter of a million dollars each.
De government however nah listening to de workers cries. But de workers know dem politics and dem know dat once dem start to court dem Opposition politicians, de government gan get jealous and meet their demands.
In Guyana, when de Opposition gets involved, the government starts to sweat. Once de Opposition becomes the sugar workers’ fairy godmother, the government can begin to tek notice and act.
Right now, dem Opposition politicians smelling an opportunity to score point and to champion the cause of the workers. De stage is set for de workers fuh start getting cozy with de Opposition. And once dem do dat, de government gan jump into action.
De sugar workers gan get what dem want and dem gan go back to de government and fuhget de Opposition. Dat is how we does roll in Guyana!
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Three managers selling out Guyana.
