McDoom duo charged with possession of marijuana

Kaieteur News – Two residents of Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were on Friday charged with possession of narcotics when they appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.
The duo, 45-year-old Dodstin Clarke and 63-year-old Lindon Rudder were caught with 3.1 kilograms of marijuana by police ranks at Itaballi Landing, Lower Mazaruni, Region Seven.
The men made their first court appearance before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where the charges were read to them. They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to prison.
The case will be recalled on September 22, 2023.
According to police, ranks were on mobile patrol at Itaballi Landing when they intercepted a motor vehicle, with three male occupants.
The occupants were identified as Rudder, a miner of McDoom, EBD, Clarke of Middle Street, McDoom, EBD, and 63-year-old Albert Griffith, a seaman also of Middle Street, McDoom, EBD.
Police said that ranks conducted a search on the vehicle in the presence of the occupants, and discovered a bag containing five bulky parcels. Each parcel had a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.
Clarke and Rudder both accepted ownership of the suspected narcotics and were immediately arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station.
Upon arrival at the station, the narcotics were weighed and it amounted to 3.1 kilograms.
