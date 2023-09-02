Man chopped by father-in-law at Kurutuku Village, Reg. 7

Kaieteur News – A man is reportedly nursing chop wounds to the head and face after his father-in-law ambushed him on Thursday at Kurutuku Village, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The victim was identified as Marvin Lewis and his alleged attacker, Felix John.

Toshao of Kurutuku Village, Timothy Lewis, told Kaieteur News on Friday that the details of the incident are sketchy but he was informed by villagers that Lewis was ambushed.

Lewis is currently in Georgetown where he attended the National Toshao’s Council Conference.

“I was made to understand that this chopping tek place in the river,” Toshao said.

Lewis was reportedly followed by his father-in-law after he left the central part of the village paddling in a canoe.

After reaching his destination located not too far away from the village, he moored his canoe. It was there that his father-in-law allegedly attacked him.

Lewis managed to survive the attack and was able to receive treatment from a health worker. Lewis’ condition is considered critical and efforts are being made to transport him to the nearest regional hospital.

Villagers have since captured the father-in-law.