Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man chopped by father-in-law at Kurutuku Village, Reg. 7

Sep 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A man is reportedly nursing chop wounds to the head and face after his father-in-law ambushed him on Thursday at Kurutuku Village, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Critical - Marvin Lewis

Critical – Marvin Lewis

The victim was identified as Marvin Lewis and his alleged attacker, Felix John.

Toshao of Kurutuku Village, Timothy Lewis, told Kaieteur News on Friday that the details of the incident are sketchy but he was informed by villagers that Lewis was ambushed.

Lewis is currently in Georgetown where he attended the National Toshao’s Council Conference.

“I was made to understand that this chopping tek place in the river,” Toshao said.

Lewis was reportedly followed by his father-in-law after he left the central part of the village paddling in a canoe.

After reaching his destination located not too far away from the village, he moored his canoe. It was there that his father-in-law allegedly attacked him.

Lewis managed to survive the attack and was able to receive treatment from a health worker. Lewis’ condition is considered critical and efforts are being made to transport him to the nearest regional hospital.

Villagers have since captured the father-in-law.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 01, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Three managers selling out Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Top performers receive accolades

Top performers receive accolades

Sep 02, 2023

2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships collected...
Read More
Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Sep 02, 2023

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference continues today

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference...

Sep 02, 2023

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for Riverside Cricket Club

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for...

Sep 02, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front with 206 runs in Minor League Cricket

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front...

Sep 02, 2023

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to Elite football intensifies 

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to...

Sep 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]