High winds destroyed several houses at Aishalton

Kaieteur News – High winds accompanied by rainfall on Friday evening destroyed several houses located at Aishalton, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine.

While no one was seriously injured, as many as five homes sustained structural damage. Several roofs of homes were blown off during the storm which started around 18:30hrs on Friday.

At Catherine Realine’s home, the family was chatting after a bout of rain poured in the area. Moments later, heavy winds pummeled the area, catching everyone off guard. Maria Realine sustained injuries to her legs when the roof of their house collapsed during the heavy winds.

Ramsarran George told this publication that he visited several homes and observed that many rafters were on the ground. “The residents are lucky that no one was seriously injured,” he told this publication late last evening.

George said many persons were caught by surprise by the storm which he described as a “mini tornado.”

Village leader, Michael Thomas is said to be in the city attending the National Toshao’s Conference. However, his deputy Samantha Winter and other councillors are said to be assessing the damage.

On June 30, a similar situation occurred when five homes were destroyed by heavy winds. At the time, residents were asleep when the winds ripped through their homes around 22:30hrs that Friday evening.