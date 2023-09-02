Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Farmer missing after Pomeroon River boat collision

Sep 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Regan Rodriguez, a 40-year-old farmer of Charity Housing Scheme, Region Two, is missing after a boat he was traveling in collided with another on Thursday while in the Pomeroon River.

According to police, investigations revealed that 23-year-old Andel Garraway, a licensed boat captain was the lone occupant in a wooden balahoo. While proceeding from the Charity Wharf to Grant Phoenix Park, Lower Pomeroon River, Garraway’s boat hit another wooden balahoo.

Garraway reported the accident to the Charity Police Station. He disclosed that he was proceeding South on the river when he collided with the boat Rodriguez was in. This resulted in the farmer falling into the Pomeroon River as his boat capsized.

The boat belonging to the Regan Rodriguez

The boat belonging to the Regan Rodriguez

Garraway said he did not see the smaller boat and just felt an impact. Following the collision, he said he looked in the river but only saw a hat and a small boat with the engine ‘tilt up’.

A joint search party has since been launched. Garraway is in police custody, assisting with investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 01, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Three managers selling out Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Top performers receive accolades

Top performers receive accolades

Sep 02, 2023

2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships collected...
Read More
Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Sep 02, 2023

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference continues today

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference...

Sep 02, 2023

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for Riverside Cricket Club

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for...

Sep 02, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front with 206 runs in Minor League Cricket

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front...

Sep 02, 2023

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to Elite football intensifies 

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to...

Sep 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]