Farmer missing after Pomeroon River boat collision

Kaieteur News – Regan Rodriguez, a 40-year-old farmer of Charity Housing Scheme, Region Two, is missing after a boat he was traveling in collided with another on Thursday while in the Pomeroon River.

According to police, investigations revealed that 23-year-old Andel Garraway, a licensed boat captain was the lone occupant in a wooden balahoo. While proceeding from the Charity Wharf to Grant Phoenix Park, Lower Pomeroon River, Garraway’s boat hit another wooden balahoo.

Garraway reported the accident to the Charity Police Station. He disclosed that he was proceeding South on the river when he collided with the boat Rodriguez was in. This resulted in the farmer falling into the Pomeroon River as his boat capsized.

Garraway said he did not see the smaller boat and just felt an impact. Following the collision, he said he looked in the river but only saw a hat and a small boat with the engine ‘tilt up’.

A joint search party has since been launched. Garraway is in police custody, assisting with investigations.