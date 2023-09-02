CJIA successfully audited by TSA

Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States Department of Homeland Security has successfully audited the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). The audit was conducted from July 31 to August 4 and was aimed at evaluating the security measures implemented at CJIA as well as the airlines’ compliance with TSA guidelines for flights to the United States.
The audit process included on-site inspections, interviews with staff, and a review of security documentation, including training records and standard operating procedures. The audit verified that CJIA has implemented robust security infrastructure and advanced technologies to maintain high-security standards.
This includes modern baggage screening systems, CCTV surveillance, access control mechanisms, and trace detection equipment. In their out brief, the team commended the airport and its stakeholders for being compliant with international standards and recommended practices. Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ramesh Ghir said, “These audits are always welcomed and serve to gauge the airport’s performance in this highly regulated industry.”
Mr. Ghir added, “We are always looking for ways to enhance our security measures and are grateful to TSA for their feedback and guidance. We will continue to work closely with TSA to ensure that CJIA remains a safe and secure airport for all passengers.” The successful audit conducted by TSA at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport confirms their commitment to maintaining high-security standards.
This audit success reflects positively on the overall security record of CJIA, law enforcement, and the airlines. The TSA agents were accompanied by staff of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority during the audit. The Cheddi Jagan International Airport is the main entry port into Guyana and a significant hub for international air travel regionally and further afield.
