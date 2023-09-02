Body of missing Wisroc teen found floating in Demerara River

Kaieteur News – The body of 13-year-old Hassani Mack, of Wisroc New Housing Scheme, Linden was found on Thursday, floating in the Upper Demerara River near the western side of Coomacka Beach.

According to police, the body was found at about 05:30hrs, while Mack’s mother, community members, and ranks from the Mackenzie Police Station, were continuing their search in the Coomacka Mines Beach area.

The teen’s body was examined by Detective Constable Wilson. The examination found no marks of violence on the exposed parts of the child’s body. The body was then taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and then to the G-Jetso Funeral Home where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, an outing at the Coomacka Mines Beach turned into a tragedy for a foreign couple after Mack reportedly drowned in the Demerara River.

Police were told that the foreign couple, a 29-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife, had taken Hassani and four other children for an outing around 14:00hrs that day.

They reportedly spent the afternoon swimming and playing games in the water together.

As they were wrapping up their afternoon of fun, Mack and one of the children, a 14-year-old boy, went into the Demerara River to wash off their skin.

Suddenly, according to police, “the water started to flow at a fast rate” sweeping both boys away. They began shouting for help as they struggled to stay afloat.

The 29-year-old man reportedly rushed to help them, but police said that he only managed to rescue the 14-year-old boy. Hassani disappeared in the river.

Other persons at the beach helped the man to search for Hassani but they were unsuccessful.