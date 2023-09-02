Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for Riverside Cricket Club

Kaieteur Sports – Pugnacious opening batsman Adrian Sukhwa blasted back-to-back half-centuries for Riverside Cricket Club in the 2023 Connecticut Cricket League T20 tournament.

Last Sunday, the former Guyana youth player slammed a brilliant 86 to fire his team to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over JPL Cricket Club while the previous Sunday, the right-handed Sukhwa struck an unbeaten 61 to lead them to a nine-wicket victory over West Hartford Kings.

Playing at Keney Park, Sukhwa clobbered six sixes and eight fours during his 36-ball display as Riverside Cricket Club reached 167-3 with 30 balls remaining replying to JPL Cricket Club’s challenging 166-6 from 20-overs.

Sukhwa got good support from Jayvenln Thogainathan who contributed a useful 44. The pair also fashioned in an enterprising 109-run partnership to set the platform for the win.

Fizroy Quest grabbed 2-19 from his maximum four overs bowling for the losers.

When JPL Cricket Club batted after winning the toss, Kenque Williams also batted with aggression to hit a top-score of 84. His pulsating knock comprised of nine sixes and two fours.

Ex-Guyana and West Indies player Assad Fudadin claimed three wickets (hat-trick) for 44 runs from his four overs, delivering for Riverside Cricket Club. Off-spinners Kumar Joseph (1-21) and Naizul Hussain (0-21) also bowled well in their four overs to offer tidy support.

And in the opening encounter, Sukhwa cracked four sixes and six fours as Riverside Cricket Club chased down West Hartford Kings’ modest 85 all out in 17.1 overs. He and Junior McKenzie (18) sealed off the game with a steady, unbroken 72-run stand.

For West Hartford Kings, Bilal Ahmed scored 34 as seamer Earl Hanningham snatched 4-24 from four economical overs to be the most successful bowler for the victorious Riverside Cricket Club. He got excellent assistance from another seamer Chevon McLean, who finished with 3-6 in his four overs.

The eight-team, round-robin tournament is slated to continue September 10. Riverside Cricket Club will clash with Concord Eagles at Keney Park.

Meanwhile, recently, Riverside Cricket Club emerged champions in the 40-overs tournament also under the auspices of Connecticut Cricket League. In the process, they retained the championship.