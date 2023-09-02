Addressing the issues of safety and maintenance

Dear Editor,

There could be no disagreement that the recent surge in fatalities, particularly from fire and road accidents, exacted an extraordinary toll on families, communities, and the state. It is, therefore, imperative that corrective actions be taken to stem these losses.

Letter writers have presented a gamut of probable corrective actions and approaches to resolve the problems. In my opinion, Col. Brian Chin’s letter, Magu Risk Consultant Inc, Kaieteur News, September 01, 2023, ‘A Framework for Improving Road Safety’, outlined a professional and objective approach to address the issues. I suggest FIRE SAFETY AND MAINTENANCE be included. The three areas are critical to our well-being and complement one another.

In his letter Col. Chin, also, identified a SOCIOLOGIST to be part of the data management and analysis team. To this team, I will add a PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER and SAFETY PROFESSIONAL.

In consideration and recognition of the foregoing, I humbly suggest 2024 be designated THE YEAR OF SAFETY AND MAINTENANCE. It will be part of GoG’s commitment to partner with all stakeholders for their positive contributions and input.

Yours sincerely,

Abraham David