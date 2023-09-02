Latest update September 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

100 Amerindian communities receive monies to upgrade community grounds

Sep 02, 2023 News

DPI – On the final day of the 2023 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, 100 Amerindian villages received $100 million from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to offset upgrades to community grounds.

This follows an announcement by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some Toshaos at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) who collected their cheques from the ministry on Friday.

One such Toshao was Jermaine Welcome of Kaburi Village located in Region Seven who said the village boasts of great athletes. Now that funding has been secured, these athletes will now have a proper ground for their activities.

He commended the government for this beneficial initiative. “I would say the government, they are really entrusted in us because they would have given us funds now so that we could upgrade our grounds and I really want to thank the government,” according to Welcome.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal with some of the beneficiaries.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal with some of the beneficiaries.

Ricky Moses – the Toshao of Kwatamang Village, Region Nine also explained that the support comes at the right time since the village will be hosting the annual inter-school competitions in 2024.

As such, “I really appreciate the cheque and it will benefit my community … This is very good; we have it in time. So, I am very grateful,” Moses expressed.

Meanwhile, Basil Pablo, leader of Kopinang Village, Region Eight informed DPI that the village utilises a strip of land on the airstrip for sporting events and with the $1 million he received on Friday; a safer ground will be constructed.

“A new sports ground for the youths will be constructed … I am very grateful to receive this cheque so that it would benefit the youths of Kopinang,” stated the Toshao.

Vice President Jagdeo during his presentation on Tuesday noted that an additional 100 villages will receive the same support to enhance their grounds in 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 01, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/wWsmquZx5sk?si=VegJlS0uC0sfj-BG

What You Need to Know Today:

Three managers selling out Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Top performers receive accolades

Top performers receive accolades

Sep 02, 2023

2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the top brass of recently concluded 2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships collected...
Read More
Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Athanaze star shines bright to lead Royals Home

Sep 02, 2023

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference continues today

‘One Guyana’ National Basketball Conference...

Sep 02, 2023

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for Riverside Cricket Club

Adrian Sukhwa blasts two half-centuries for...

Sep 02, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front with 206 runs in Minor League Cricket

Tagenarine Chanderpaul leading from the front...

Sep 02, 2023

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to Elite football intensifies 

The quest for a play-off spot in the promotion to...

Sep 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]