100 Amerindian communities receive monies to upgrade community grounds

DPI – On the final day of the 2023 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, 100 Amerindian villages received $100 million from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to offset upgrades to community grounds.

This follows an announcement by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some Toshaos at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) who collected their cheques from the ministry on Friday.

One such Toshao was Jermaine Welcome of Kaburi Village located in Region Seven who said the village boasts of great athletes. Now that funding has been secured, these athletes will now have a proper ground for their activities.

He commended the government for this beneficial initiative. “I would say the government, they are really entrusted in us because they would have given us funds now so that we could upgrade our grounds and I really want to thank the government,” according to Welcome.

Ricky Moses – the Toshao of Kwatamang Village, Region Nine also explained that the support comes at the right time since the village will be hosting the annual inter-school competitions in 2024.

As such, “I really appreciate the cheque and it will benefit my community … This is very good; we have it in time. So, I am very grateful,” Moses expressed.

Meanwhile, Basil Pablo, leader of Kopinang Village, Region Eight informed DPI that the village utilises a strip of land on the airstrip for sporting events and with the $1 million he received on Friday; a safer ground will be constructed.

“A new sports ground for the youths will be constructed … I am very grateful to receive this cheque so that it would benefit the youths of Kopinang,” stated the Toshao.

Vice President Jagdeo during his presentation on Tuesday noted that an additional 100 villages will receive the same support to enhance their grounds in 2024.