U.S. committed to Guyana’s development – Ambassador Lynch

Kaieteur News – After serving almost five years, as the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch on Thursday hosted her final press conference in Guyana. The press briefing for the outgoing Ambassador was held at the Herdmanston Lodge, located in Queenstown, Georgetown.

“First, I want to thank all of you – the members of the media corps -for your wonderful cooperation and excellent partnership over the years. You serve a crucial and important function in any strong democracy, and you are absolutely essential to Guyana’s sustainable and transparent growth in the coming years,” Lynch said in her opening remarks.

U.S. Ambassador Lynch presented her credentials on March 13, 2019, to former President David Granger. Ambassador Lynch was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on January 2 and was sworn in on January 11, 2019.

The Ambassador highlighted some of the critical efforts the U.S. and Guyana have collaborated on during her tenure here.

She said, “With the goal of shared prosperity, security, and governance, we have achieved notable success with partners in government, the private sector, and civil society. We have worked hard to tell Guyana’s story of transformation and attract U.S. investors, not the least of which is the historic gas-to-energy partnership that will drastically lower the cost of electricity for Guyanese citizens. We have supported and will continue to support the preservation of Guyana’s biodiversity and I hope there are more deals like the landmark US$750 million carbon credit deal with the U.S. Company, the Hess Corporation.”

Importantly, the Ambassador said that in partnership with the Guyanese people, the U.S. tripled their bilateral trade over the past four years. It was stated too that the U.S. Embassy contributed to that success by hosting multiple large trade missions, which Lynch said will continue to happen on the commercial front so that U.S. businesspeople can build meaningful partnerships with local companies, educational institutions, and government ministries.

“U.S. companies always bring high standards and responsible business practices to their work, further promoting shared prosperity,” the outgoing Ambassador said.

Moreover, she said, “The United States Government remains committed to Guyana’s security and territorial integrity. The U.S. Embassy has proudly helped train hundreds of security professionals and government experts, on everything from how to perform professional financial audits, to providing tools to combat trafficking in persons and improve community policing. The excellent collaboration and continued partnership between the United States and the Guyanese law enforcement community has helped improve the capacity of Guyana’s police and defense forces and overall security sector.”

Notably, Ambassador Lynch underscored that positive change takes continued efforts, noting that the U.S. government is proud to be a partner who is here to stay.

“We will continue to partner with Guyana in the critical areas of governance, economic development, and security and we will also continue to invest in Guyana’s growing and vital civil society,” she added.

In closing the outgoing Ambassador said, “It has been an honor and a privilege for me to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Guyana at this historic time of transformation here, and I look forward to watching Guyana continue to develop and grow in the coming years with the United States remaining a key partner.”