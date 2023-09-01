Latest update September 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Siblings nabbed with gun and ammunition

Sep 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two siblings, ages 24 and 27 respectively, were on Thursday arrested after police ranks found a gun and nine bullets underneath their mattress.

The illegal 9mm pistol and 9mm ammunition that was found

According to police, a party of police ranks from Region Three, acting on information, conducted a search between 06:00 hrs and 7:00 hrs, at an apartment at Lot 116 Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The search was done in the presence of the occupants.

Police found a suspected 9mm pistol, marked ‘JA NINE 9MM’ with no serial number, underneath the mattress, along with the bullets.

The siblings were told of the offence committed and were arrested. The siblings were then taken to the Leonora Police Station where they are assisting with investigations.

