Latest update September 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Security guard found murdered at Lusignan Golf Club

Sep 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of 57-year-old Dalchand Dhanai whose lifeless body was found at the Lusignan Gulf Club, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dhanai, of Lot 69 Lusignan Pasture, ECD, was a security guard.

Police in a statement said that at about 06:20h on Thursday, someone called the Vigilance Police Station to report a dead body at the Golf Club. Ranks, upon receiving the information visited the location and found Dhanai lying face down in the upper flat of the building in what appeared to be dried blood with injuries to his head.

Reports are that the man’s hands were also bound with shoelaces.

Dalchand Dhanai's body was found lying face down at the Lusignan Gulf Club on Thursday.

Dalchand Dhanai’s body was found lying face down at the Lusignan Gulf Club on Thursday.

Police said that checks were done to Gulf Club’s building and it was discovered that the building was broken into. Two grass-cutting machines and two cases of Banks beer were missing from the building.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 30, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Three managers selling out Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GOA rewards Commonwealth Youth Games medallist

GOA rewards Commonwealth Youth Games medallist

Sep 01, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) yesterday recognised and honoured the exceptional achievements of the country’s medallists at the recently held...
Read More
Hunter ‘Golden’ in the Squat but fails to land a total; sums up experience as superb

Hunter ‘Golden’ in the Squat but fails to...

Sep 01, 2023

Devine stunning century not enough in thriller as Amazon Warriors lose opener

Devine stunning century not enough in thriller as...

Sep 01, 2023

Former Golden Jags’ captain Matthew Briggs retires at age 32

Former Golden Jags’ captain Matthew Briggs...

Sep 01, 2023

Exciting climax anticipated in Rupununi as Q-finals set

Exciting climax anticipated in Rupununi as...

Sep 01, 2023

Monedderlust FC take command of Berbice FA’s SML

Monedderlust FC take command of Berbice...

Sep 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]