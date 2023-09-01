Security guard found murdered at Lusignan Golf Club

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of 57-year-old Dalchand Dhanai whose lifeless body was found at the Lusignan Gulf Club, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dhanai, of Lot 69 Lusignan Pasture, ECD, was a security guard.

Police in a statement said that at about 06:20h on Thursday, someone called the Vigilance Police Station to report a dead body at the Golf Club. Ranks, upon receiving the information visited the location and found Dhanai lying face down in the upper flat of the building in what appeared to be dried blood with injuries to his head.

Reports are that the man’s hands were also bound with shoelaces.

Police said that checks were done to Gulf Club’s building and it was discovered that the building was broken into. Two grass-cutting machines and two cases of Banks beer were missing from the building.

Investigations are ongoing.