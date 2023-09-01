Pork knocker remanded for 2022 stabbing death

Kaieteur News – A pork knocker was on Wednesday charged and remanded to prison for the murder of Kerwayne Lindaford Duguid, which occurred at De Kindren, West Coast Demerara (WCD), on June 26, 2022.

According to police, Christian Carew called ‘Chris Carew’ of Lot 60 De Kinderen, WCD, was arrested on Tuesday, and made his first court appearance on Wednesday at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ally- Seepaul to answer to the murder charge.

Carew was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison, until October 30, 2023, for reports.

Thirty-four-year-old, Lindsford Kenwayne Duguid, was allegedly killed by three Venezuelan nationals during a brawl.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 03:00hrs and 03:45h. It was stated that at about 22:00hrs on Saturday, June 25, 2022, Duguid visited the location and asked for 22-year-old Jessica Ortiz, a female Venezuelan national who lives in De Kinderen.

However, the woman was not at the house and the landlord informed him that she was not there. The report further stated that around 03:30hrs, the landlord said that he heard loud screams. He told the police that when he checked, he noticed Duguid pulling the 22-year-old woman by her hair, while another Venezuelan woman held on to his waist from the back.

Kaieteur News understands that the landlord then rushed to the area where he witnessed Duguid and two women fighting in a drain. One of the women was reportedly armed with a knife which she used to stab Duguid to his leg, while a male Venezuelan was holding Duguid around his neck.

According to the police report, the man then armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Duguid several chops about his body. The suspects then used a rope to tie Duguid’s legs. They left him in the drain.

When the police arrived on the scene, Duguid’s body was removed from the drain. The police reported that chop wounds were seen on the left and right fingers, and hand, four stab wounds to his chest, three stab wounds to his right leg, and multiple chops to his head, and a rope was tied around his legs and neck.

Moreover, one brown-handle knife was found on the parapet some distance from where the body was found. A search of the drain by the police ranks unearthed a Samsung cell phone and a pair of female running boots.

Checks were made for the male suspect at his residence in De Kindren but he was not located. However, while searching the location, the police recovered a cutlass near a plastic barrel along with a pair of long pants and one shirt with mud. One of the female suspects was been arrested.