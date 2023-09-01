Monedderlust FC take command of Berbice FA’s SML

Latest update September 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Monedderlust FC produced another perfect performance to take charge in the 8-team Senior Men’s League (SML) of the Berbice FA when 5th round action continued at the Rosignol Community Center ground.
The home team proved to be no match for the visitors of number Five village who humbled the hosts 3-0. On target for their 5th win from as many games were: Dawit Watts (9′), Tyron Delph (51′) and Kevin Cotty (60′). Monedderlust now sit at the top of the points table on 15 points while Rosignol who lost for the first time in 6 games remain on 13 points in 2nd place.
In the other fixture which was a New Amsterdam derby, Cougars FC prevailed over NA United 2-1 thanks to a 2-goal blitz within 60 seconds. After a scoreless first period Cougars’ Kwesi Mickel broke the deadlock ten minutes into the 2nd half and almost immediately Keron George doubled the lead. Leonardo Adams reduced the advantage for United in the 66th minute. It was the 3rd win for Cougars who remain in 4th position with 9 points, while it was the 4th loss for United who have played a game more and remain on 6 points in 6th position.
The Berbice FA’s SML is among nine RAs playing 2nd tier football in the country with funding from the Guyana Football Federation’s designed vision – Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).
