Jawalla residents complain of having to fund police to investigate crime

Kaieteur News – Deputy Toshao of Jawalla Village in Region Seven, Terry Richmond on Wednesday told government officials that his community is tired of using their own money to transport the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to investigate crimes taking place in their area.
Richmond was at the time voicing his challenges on day three of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) Conference which is ongoing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).
Richmond told representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs that, “Jawalla has been struggling in mining the police… to transport them wherever they want, whenever it have any crime happening in those areas.”
The Deputy Toshao shared that when the community sends for the police, most times they are told they have no transportation and request the village to provide them with fuel.
“What happen to our government, they [police] are the workers of the government so I recommend that the ministry of these officers provide them with fuel so that they can do their work because we have been struggling and spending our own money to take them to the spot as to where the crimes have transpired in these areas,” Richmond expressed.
When contacted by this publication, Richmond said that the government promised to address the issue today, the last day of the conference.
