GOA rewards Commonwealth Youth Games medallist

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) yesterday recognised and honoured the exceptional achievements of the country’s medallists at the recently held Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Tianna Springer won Guyana’s first-ever gold medal at the championships in the women’s 400m.

She then returned to play the anchor’s role in the record-breaking Mixed 4x400m relay team.

Springer bagged $500,000 for her outstanding performances.

Malachi Austin received $350,000 for his silver medal performance in the men’s 400m finals, and also being part of the winning relay team.

McPherson finished third in the women’s 400m and collected $200,000.

Javon Roberts didn’t find the podium in the 1500m and 800m events but received $100,000 for his role in the relays.

Coaches Mark Scott and Julian Edmonds both received $50,000.

Guyana’s time of three minutes, 22.07s (3:22.07), which became a new Commonwealth Youth Games record, is currently the second-fastest U20 4x400m Mixed Relay time in the world this year.

Guyana’s time sits behind the USA (3:18.07), who won the Pan Am U20 Championships 4x400m mixed relay in Puerto Rico.

President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe, told the gathering of athletes, parents and officials of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), that “Rewarding athletes is a key pillar of athlete development.”

Munroe told the athletes that the executive committee of the GOA felt it was imperative to reward their outstanding effort, adding, “You have inspired a nation and a generation, your feat was groundbreaking and I urge you to stay humble and disciplined. The sky is the limit.”

Guyana was represented in the disciplines of swimming and athletics at the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games, which was first held in 2000.