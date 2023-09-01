Latest update September 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GOA rewards Commonwealth Youth Games medallist

Sep 01, 2023 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) yesterday recognised and honoured the exceptional achievements of the country’s medallists at the recently held Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Tianna Springer won Guyana’s first-ever gold medal at the championships in the women’s 400m.

She then returned to play the anchor’s role in the record-breaking Mixed 4x400m relay team.

Springer bagged $500,000 for her outstanding performances.

Malachi Austin received $350,000 for his silver medal performance in the men’s 400m finals, and also being part of the winning relay team.

McPherson finished third in the women’s 400m and collected $200,000.

Officials from the GOA and AAG, along with rewarded athletes and coaches.

Officials from the GOA and AAG, along with rewarded athletes and coaches.

Javon Roberts didn’t find the podium in the 1500m and 800m events but received $100,000 for his role in the relays.

Tianna Springer receives her reward of $500,000 for her outstanding performances from AAG president, Amanda Hermonstine.

Tianna Springer receives her reward of $500,000 for her outstanding performances from AAG president, Amanda Hermonstine.

Coaches Mark Scott and Julian Edmonds both received $50,000.

Guyana’s time of three minutes, 22.07s (3:22.07), which became a new Commonwealth Youth Games record, is currently the second-fastest U20 4x400m Mixed Relay time in the world this year.

Guyana’s time sits behind the USA (3:18.07), who won the Pan Am U20 Championships 4x400m mixed relay in Puerto Rico.

President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe, told the gathering of athletes, parents and officials of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), that “Rewarding athletes is a key pillar of athlete development.”

Munroe told the athletes that the executive committee of the GOA felt it was imperative to reward their outstanding effort, adding, “You have inspired a nation and a generation, your feat was groundbreaking and I urge you to stay humble and disciplined. The sky is the limit.”

Guyana was represented in the disciplines of swimming and athletics at the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games, which was first held in 2000.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 30, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Three managers selling out Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GOA rewards Commonwealth Youth Games medallist

GOA rewards Commonwealth Youth Games medallist

Sep 01, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) yesterday recognised and honoured the exceptional achievements of the country’s medallists at the recently held...
Read More
Hunter ‘Golden’ in the Squat but fails to land a total; sums up experience as superb

Hunter ‘Golden’ in the Squat but fails to...

Sep 01, 2023

Devine stunning century not enough in thriller as Amazon Warriors lose opener

Devine stunning century not enough in thriller as...

Sep 01, 2023

Former Golden Jags’ captain Matthew Briggs retires at age 32

Former Golden Jags’ captain Matthew Briggs...

Sep 01, 2023

Exciting climax anticipated in Rupununi as Q-finals set

Exciting climax anticipated in Rupununi as...

Sep 01, 2023

Monedderlust FC take command of Berbice FA’s SML

Monedderlust FC take command of Berbice...

Sep 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]