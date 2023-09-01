Exciting climax anticipated in Rupununi as Q-finals set

Latest update September 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The real battle for Championship football honours in Region Nine will commence tomorrow (Saturday 2nd September) at three different venues. The 2023 Senior Men’s League (SML) and Senior Women’s League (SAL) of the Rupununi FA have reached the climatic knockout stage and based on the following in the earlier Sub-district Group competitions large crowds are expected.
From a national record of 29 Male and 24 Female teams, eight in each division have survived to challenge for the title when the home and away ties kick off.
At Annai where a double-header has been fixed and slated to start at 6pm, Paiwomak FC ladies meet Strikers FC and to follow at 8pm it will be the males of both teams to take to the pitch.
Elsewhere, at 6:30pm Tabatinga FC Men confront Titans United at Aishalton and at 7pm it will be Guyana Gold Rush Saints against Potarinau Sky Kings in the ladies category at St. Ignatius.
The return legs are scheduled for September 16th.
The rest of the match-ups in the last eight are set for September 9th: At Culvert City, Gladiators clash with Kanuku Warriors in the ladies category at 6pm and at 8 pm in the Men’s division the Gladiators do battle with Jaguars FC.
At Karasabai the action will start at 2pm when Surama FC face 7K United in the Women’s division and at 3:30pm Challengers FC come up against their male counterparts of 7 K United. Return legs will be played on September 23rd.
The Rupununi FA is the only Regional Association (RA) to stage both Male and Female Senior Leagues and like the other eight RAs received substantial funding from the Guyana Football Federation through the Federation’s initiative and designed Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).
