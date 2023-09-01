Duo busted with marijuana at Itaballi Landing

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Wednesday nabbed with approximately 3.1 kilograms of cannabis in a van at Itaballi Landing, Lower Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

According to police, ranks were on mobile patrol at Itaballi Landing when they intercepted a motor vehicle, with three male occupants.

The occupants were identified as 63-year-old Lindon Rudder, a miner of McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD), 43-year-old Dodstin Clarke of Middle Street, McDoom, EBD, and 63-year-old Albert Griffith, a seaman also of Middle Street, McDoom, EBD.

Police said that ranks conducted a search on the vehicle in the presence of the occupants, and discovered a bag containing five bulky parcels. Each parcel had a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Clarke and Rudder both accepted ownership of the suspected narcotics and were immediately arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station.

Upon arrival at the station, the narcotics were weighed and it amounted to 3.1 kilograms. The suspects remain in custody, pending charges.