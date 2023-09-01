Company laying pipeline for Gas-to-Energy project requests EOIs for wide range of supply and services

Kaieteur News – Subsea 7, the company responsible for the pipeline laying in the Wales Gas-to-Energy project 7, is inviting businesses to express their interest in providing a number of potential services related to the project.

In a recently published Expression of Interest (EOI), the company noted that these opportunities encompass a range of supply and service categories.

These include personal protective equipment (PPE); welding, fitting, and steel fabrication, including plate cutting; rigging inspection; the supply of welding gases like argon and mixed welding gases (75/25 argon and CO2 blend); containers such as half heights, reefers, 20ft closed and open top containers, 40ft closed and open top containers, and sludge tanks; rigging items like wire rope and soft slings; as well as concrete mats and load cells.

Additionally, general consumables like office supplies, spray paint, duct tape, and small tools are part of the requirements. For the pipe-related aspects, the project seeks pipe stacking equipment, pipe lifting rigging, pipe cleaning and gauging tools, and pipe cutting tools.

Subsea 7 has been a prominent player in subsea engineering, construction, and services within the offshore energy industry since its inception in 2002. With its headquarters in London and registration in Luxembourg, the company has established a strong reputation for its collaborative approach, extensive industry experience, and innovative enabling products that cover the entire energy lifecycle.

In an exciting collaboration, Subsea 7, in partnership with Royal Van Oord, has secured a substantial contract for pipe-laying from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), the local affiliate of ExxonMobil. This contract is in connection with the Gas to Energy project, a significant undertaking set to redefine the energy landscape in Guyana.

The focal point of the Gas to Energy project revolves around the installation of approximately 190 kilometers of pipeline, a task scheduled for completion in 2024. The project will see the construction and operation of a pipeline from the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels to an onshore natural gas liquids processing plant.

The project also entails the construction of a 225 km 12” pipeline to transport the guaranteed minimum of 50 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of natural gas from offshore Guyana to the Wales Development Authority.

Geotechnical and geophysical works for both offshore and onshore operations are already advancing with portions already completed. Construction of the pipeline started in the third quarter of 2022 and will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

This project’s successful execution relies on a top-tier fleet, and Subsea 7 said it prides itself on operating one of the industry’s most advanced and youthful fleets, fully equipped to facilitate the installation and deployment of their transformative enabling products.