CCTV footage helps police suspects in supermarket robbery

Kaieteur News – The release of still images captured from camera footage by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday, following the robbery of a supermarket at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has resulted in the Force capturing the alleged mastermind and another suspect.

Police arrested the two suspects identified as Ryan Goodluck, a 29-year-old Vendor and Jamal Seymour, a 25-year-old Mason on Wednesday night. They are both of Sussex Street, Georgetown.

“The Police acted on information/feedback received as a result of the suspect’s photos (CCTV screen grabs) that were posted on the Police Facebook page (gpf.gy) yesterday,” the Police Force said in a statement.

Police said that one of the suspects arrested is the suspected mastermind, and the other is believed to be one of the bandits who robbed the cashier with the gun.

Investigators searched their homes and found the pants, boots, and hat worn by a suspect seen on camera robbing a cashier at the Supermarket.

The men will be charged soon, Police said as ranks continue the hunt for the other two bandits.

On Tuesday, four gunmen invaded a Chinese Supermarket at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and robbed two Chinese cashiers of cash and phone cards.

Police said that the four suspects arrived in front of the building on two Honda XR motorcycles – one red and one black.

Two of the suspects ran into the building and held both cashiers at gunpoint. Footage showed that one of the gunmen posed as a customer requesting a pack of cigarettes from the cashier. As the woman placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man pulled out a gun from his pants waist and “stick her up”.

The cashier tried to save some of the money while the bandit made his way behind the counter by throwing them into a garbage bag, but he was too quick.

She had to drop the bag and put her hands up as the bandit grabbed cash and phone cards from the cash register and shoved them in his pants pocket and crotch.

While he was robbing that cashier, his accomplice was robbing the other one. The remaining bandits were on the lookout. The suspects then ran back to their motorcycles and rode away in a southern direction along the East Coast Highway.