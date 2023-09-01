Bids open for repair of 14 community roads in Reg. 3

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will soon roll out its community road programme in Region Three. This was recently revealed at the opening of bids for the rehabilitation of 14 community roads in the region.

No engineer’s estimate for the works was provided by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on its website but the entity noted that the works have been divided into 14 lots.

Just recently, this publication reported that the ministry intends to roll out similar works in Regions Two, Four, and Five and those works were estimated to cost $1,064,084,694.

It was reported that in this year’s budget, some $38.5 billion was allocated to construct, rehabilitate, and maintain community roads, particularly in underserved areas across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Community Roads Program Region #3 Lots 1-7.

Community Roads Program Region #3 Lots 8-14.