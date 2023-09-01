Bartica Businessman remanded for murder

Kaieteur News – Raymond Rupnarine, the Bartica Businessman accused of hammering a customer to death was on Thursday charged and remanded for the murder.

The 35-year-old is accused of bludgeoning 40-year-old Mark Braithwaite of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica, Region Seven to death.

Rupnarine appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Christel Lambert where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded until September 29, 2023.

Braithwaite was bludgeoned to death around 19:45hrs on last Wednesday at a Blast Gaming Center outlet located on Second Avenue, Bartica.

According to police, the businessman’s father owns the gaming center and left him in charge of business for the night. Braithwaite, a regular customer, was playing at one of the slot machines when he allegedly spilled alcohol on one of the countertops.

The suspect allegedly scolded Braithwaite and an argument ensued. Braithwaite allegedly armed himself with several beer bottles and began pelting the businessman before walking out of the shop.

In retaliation, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a hammer and brutally attacked Braithwaite, lashing him several times to his head and face.

Braithwaite fell to the ground and remained motionless. He was picked up and taken to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy revealed that Braithwaite died from multiple blunt traumas to the head and that his skull was crushed.