APA condemns efforts to besmirch Chinese Landing Village Council at NTC

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has expressed concerns over accusations leveled against the organization during the hosting of the National Toshaos Council’s (NTC) Conference.

The Association, in a statement on Thursday, condemned the accusations labeling it an attempt to besmirch the character and intentions of the Chinese Landing Village Council.

“It is clear that there are some who do not wish to see any improvement in the situation of the people of Chinese Landing and will do anything for this status quo to remain,” the APA said in the release.

As an indigenous peoples’ rights-based organization, the APA said it is and has always been an important advocate in the advancement and protection of the rights of indigenous peoples in Guyana, and for the protection of their lands and territories.

The organisation said it has always stayed true to these objectives and has consistently been providing technical and other support to indigenous communities, a matter that is made public from time to time when such support is provided.

“It has come to our notice that it is being said that the APA is responsible for a smear campaign against Toshao of Chinese Landing Orin Fernandes, something that came to light at the current Toshaos Conference where leaders across the country are meeting,” the Association said in a statement.

Further, the APA said someone provided envelopes for distribution containing a flyer intended to cast aspersions on the intentions of the Chinese Landing Village Council.

“Those envelopes were marked with the names of Toshaos in the Moruca Sub-Region and were given to the respective Toshaos. Even Toshao Fernandes of Chinese Landing received one. The Chair of the NTC has since claimed he is unaware of the origins and the distribution of the packages.”

The Association expressed concern too that a gathering such as the NTC conference can be used to make the APA a scapegoat and to sew mistrust among the indigenous leaders.

The APA therefore called on the NTC to ensure the safety and security of the leaders attending the conference.

According to the rights group, the untruths being spread can only be considered as very malicious against the good reputation of the organisation.

“The organisation will never be involved in a campaign that maliciously targets our indigenous communities and leaders,” the APA said in the statement adding that it wishes to remind the public that the organisation has been supporting Chinese Landing for decades.

“The issues faced by the community as a result of the issuance of mining permits on their titled lands and the invasion by outside miners have been consistently highlighted in the press. Recently, we saw the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) issuing precautionary measures in favour of the community. Those precautionary measures called on the Government of Guyana to take the necessary steps to protect the rights of Chinese Landing residents, among other,” the APA outlined

Meanwhile, the Associated reiterated that it is supportive of the people of Chinese Landing in their position that the government should revoke the mining permit of Mr. Wayne Vieira and order the removal of all outside miners and equipment from their lands.

“We support the statement made by Toshao Orin Fernandes at the opening of the NTC Conference on Monday, August 28,” the APA said while calling for the attacks on the organisation to stop.

“We are not the problem. We will not sit idly by and allow our reputation to be tarnished or blame to be placed at our feet when all we have done is to be supportive of the communities,” the rights group pointed out.