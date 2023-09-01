A new avian menace is on de loose

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana gat a new wonder. It is called de Cuss-Bird. It is an avian menace. It does show it head ever so often and its head is now becoming as sharp and shiny as its beak.

De Cuss-Bird cannot stay still for too long. When it fliess off its hook, it does leave a trail of filth in its wake. But de Cuss-Bird does spew not just its droppings but expletives and tantrums.

Dis Cuss-Bird is a foul fowl. It is a feathered tyrant who perches upon the fragile branches of civil discourse, ready to unleash its payload upon anyone who dares to not pay attention to it. It craves attention and wants to be in the limelight so much so that it behaves foul just to gain de limelight.

With each flap of its irritable wings, the Cuss-Bird showers its target with a downpour of vitriol, proving that its vocabulary is as limited as its intelligence and tact. Critics fell the brunt of the Cuss-Birds storm. They now find themselves drenched in a storm of obscenities that leaves them scrambling for cover. It seems that the Cuss-Bird’s only method of communication is to blow a fuse, throw tantrums, and abuse anyone who dares to cross its path.

But this Cuss-Bird is no mere random squawker; it is a calculated instigator, adept at diverting attention from what it and its flock are doing. It like to make a loud noise to distract people from what it is doing.

As the Cuss-Bird continues to defecate verbal sewage, it will take more an umbrella to protect the onlooker from its discharge. So when near it, run for cover!

Talk Half! Leff Half!