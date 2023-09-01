Latest update September 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

A new avian menace is on de loose

Sep 01, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana gat a new wonder. It is called de Cuss-Bird. It is an avian menace. It does show it head ever so often and its head is now becoming as sharp and shiny as its beak.

De Cuss-Bird cannot stay still for too long. When it fliess off its hook, it does leave a trail of filth in its wake. But de Cuss-Bird does spew not just its droppings but expletives and tantrums.

Dis Cuss-Bird is a foul fowl. It is a feathered tyrant who perches upon the fragile branches of civil discourse, ready to unleash its payload upon anyone who dares to not pay attention to it. It craves attention and wants to be in the limelight so much so that it behaves foul just to gain de limelight.

With each flap of its irritable wings, the Cuss-Bird showers its target with a downpour of vitriol, proving that its vocabulary is as limited as its intelligence and tact. Critics fell the brunt of the Cuss-Birds storm. They now find themselves drenched in a storm of obscenities that leaves them scrambling for cover. It seems that the Cuss-Bird’s only method of communication is to blow a fuse, throw tantrums, and abuse anyone who dares to cross its path.

But this Cuss-Bird is no mere random squawker; it is a calculated instigator, adept at diverting attention from what it and its flock are doing. It like to make a loud noise to distract people from what it is doing.

As the Cuss-Bird continues to defecate verbal sewage, it will take more an umbrella to protect the onlooker from its discharge. So when near it, run for cover!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 30, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Three managers selling out Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GOA rewards Commonwealth Youth Games medallist

GOA rewards Commonwealth Youth Games medallist

Sep 01, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) yesterday recognised and honoured the exceptional achievements of the country’s medallists at the recently held...
Read More
Hunter ‘Golden’ in the Squat but fails to land a total; sums up experience as superb

Hunter ‘Golden’ in the Squat but fails to...

Sep 01, 2023

Devine stunning century not enough in thriller as Amazon Warriors lose opener

Devine stunning century not enough in thriller as...

Sep 01, 2023

Former Golden Jags’ captain Matthew Briggs retires at age 32

Former Golden Jags’ captain Matthew Briggs...

Sep 01, 2023

Exciting climax anticipated in Rupununi as Q-finals set

Exciting climax anticipated in Rupununi as...

Sep 01, 2023

Monedderlust FC take command of Berbice FA’s SML

Monedderlust FC take command of Berbice...

Sep 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]