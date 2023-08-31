Two injured in nightclub shooting at Bartica

Kaieteur News – Two persons are nursing gunshot wounds at the Bartica Regional Hospital following a shooting at a nightclub in Bartica, Cuyuni Mazaruni, Region Seven.

The victims of the shooting were identified as Conroy Cox, 38, a labourer of Third Avenue Bartica, and Lavella Douglas, 18, of Second Avenue Bartica.

Police said that the shooter was a 46-year-old gold miner of Fifth Avenue, Bartica. The case is being treated as attempted murder.

Police learned that Cox, one of the victims, was reportedly drinking inside the club with some acquaintances when the shooter’s friend passed by and jammed his table overturning all the bottles on it and spilling beer on them.

Cox confronted the individual but ended up in a heated argument with the suspect after he (the suspect) intervened.

Things escalated when Cox threw liquid on the suspect’s face and allegedly assaulted him. The suspect did not retaliate and Cox left the club.

However, Cox returned in his car and continued to curse the suspect. As he exited his car, the suspect reportedly drew his licensed firearm from his pants waist and began shooting Cox.

Three of the bullets struck Cox in his belly while Douglas, a bystander, was hit to her right hand.

Public-spirited citizens intervened and both Cox and the 18-year-old girl were rushed to the Bartica Hospital. Cox is said to be in a critical condition while Douglas is stable.

Police have arrested the suspect who is at the Bartica Police Station as investigations continue.