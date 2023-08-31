The New Doctor’s Clinic assists 2 West Indies O40s selectees

Kaieteur Sports – Once again, The New Doctor’s Clinic, has come on board to assist with 2 selectees for their participation in the West Indies Masters O40s Cricket Global Cup being held in Karachi, Pakistan during the period September 18th to October 2nd 2023.

The New Doctor’s Clinic is located at 74 Queen St, Kitty, Georgetown and provides the following services:

Doctors’ consultation,

Pharmaceutical Supplies,

Hospital Furnishing & Equipment Supplies,

Medical equipment installation, Maintenance & Servicing

This Clinic is headed up by Mr. Satyendra Khemraj aka Samba who has always been willing to assist our cricketers and other athletes to make their dream a reality. Earlier this year, Mr. Khemraj assisted Messrs. Basil Persaud & Chanderpaul Singh to enable their successful participation in the IMC O50s Cricket World Cup held in Cape Town, South Africa.

On this occasion he has voluntarily come on board to support Messrs. Hemraj Garbarran and Devon Clements to participate in the O40s Global Cricket Cup in Pakistan. Both of these cricketers have already primed up for their tour by smashing centuries in the ongoing BIG MAN CRICKET O40s T25 tournament.

Garbarran and Clements will join the other Guyanese cricketers selected to represent West Indies O40s squad, namely, Randy Ljndore, Bhesham Seepersaud and Lookeshwar Mahabeer, to wing out from Guyana to New York on Wednesday September 13th 2023. They all then join the other members of the touring party from Trinidad, Barbados, Canada & the USA to leave New York on September 15th 2023. Two other touring party members will join them in Dubai from London to arrive together in Pakistan.