The New Doctor’s Clinic assists 2 West Indies O40s selectees

Latest update August 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Once again, The New Doctor’s Clinic, has come on board to assist with 2 selectees for their participation in the West Indies Masters O40s Cricket Global Cup being held in Karachi, Pakistan during the period September 18th to October 2nd 2023.
The New Doctor’s Clinic is located at 74 Queen St, Kitty, Georgetown and provides the following services:
This Clinic is headed up by Mr. Satyendra Khemraj aka Samba who has always been willing to assist our cricketers and other athletes to make their dream a reality. Earlier this year, Mr. Khemraj assisted Messrs. Basil Persaud & Chanderpaul Singh to enable their successful participation in the IMC O50s Cricket World Cup held in Cape Town, South Africa.
On this occasion he has voluntarily come on board to support Messrs. Hemraj Garbarran and Devon Clements to participate in the O40s Global Cricket Cup in Pakistan. Both of these cricketers have already primed up for their tour by smashing centuries in the ongoing BIG MAN CRICKET O40s T25 tournament.
Garbarran and Clements will join the other Guyanese cricketers selected to represent West Indies O40s squad, namely, Randy Ljndore, Bhesham Seepersaud and Lookeshwar Mahabeer, to wing out from Guyana to New York on Wednesday September 13th 2023. They all then join the other members of the touring party from Trinidad, Barbados, Canada & the USA to leave New York on September 15th 2023. Two other touring party members will join them in Dubai from London to arrive together in Pakistan.
Every household can get $3M a year.
Aug 31, 2023Isai Thorne and Deshawn James among the wickets SportsMax – A quick-fire century from Jordan Johnson and 50s from Joshua Dorne and Tarrique Edward spurred West Indies U19s to an emphatic 195...
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Kaieteur News – In August 2015, then-President, David Granger unveiled a 10-point plan aimed at fostering the holistic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]