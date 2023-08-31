Teen miner dies as mining pit caves in

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old dredge owner died on Tuesday after a mining pit at Cowpen Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven caved in and covered him up.

Dead is Anthony Richard of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to reports, the cave-in took place around 15:30hrs while Richard and his three workmen were operating his four-inch land dredge in the pit.

Richard was reportedly “jetting” when the land above him became loose and fell on him.

His workmen managed to escape and alerted persons nearby of what happened.

Together, they were able to dig Richard out but he had died already.