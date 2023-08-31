Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction Services Big Man Cricket 2 rounds 6 & 7 Fixtures

Latest update August 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2023 Sports
– Powered by Blue Waters as the official water for Big Man Cricket
Kaieteur Sports – BIG MAN CRICKET-2@ O40s T25 tournament continues on Saturday with 5 matches in Round 6 plus 1 match from Round 3 at 5 venues across Berbice, Demerara & Essequibo with a double header at Blairmont. Round 7 will just feature 3 matches in Berbice due to the unavailability of grounds in Demerara.
Full Fixtures:
https://www.youtube.com/live/MrDX4t2_beg?si=3GkZbYN4eXkzZrhH
Every household can get $3M a year.
Aug 31, 2023Isai Thorne and Deshawn James among the wickets SportsMax – A quick-fire century from Jordan Johnson and 50s from Joshua Dorne and Tarrique Edward spurred West Indies U19s to an emphatic 195...
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Kaieteur News – In August 2015, then-President, David Granger unveiled a 10-point plan aimed at fostering the holistic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]