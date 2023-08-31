Paramakatoi, Kato students walk two days to get to and from school – Toshao tells Govt.

Kaieteur News – During day three of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) Conference, Toshao of Monkey Mountain, Region Eight, Lincoln Singh raised with Cabinet Members that for quite some time, secondary school students of Paramakatoi and Kato villages have been walking for two days to get to and from school.

Singh raised the matter on Wednesday while requesting that the government provides transportation for the children.

During his address to the Conference, Singh said, “The children of Paramakatoi and Kato are asking if the government would provide them with transportation. Most of them are walking from very far, most of them do like two days walking to go to school and go home back.”

Responding to the Toshao’s request, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said, “The government’s policy is that we provide transportation to children coming to and leaving the dorms. So, I am very surprised to hear that children are spending two days walking to and from their homes.”

The Minister said that her ministry will deal with the issue in short order and have it resolved before the conference concludes.

“We feel very strongly about it… we will provide transportation in a timely manner,” the Minister assured.

Singh also revealed that the Paramakatoi girls’ and boys’ dormitories are not in good condition and requested that this too should be looked into.

Minister Manickchand in response said her ministry has recently concluded a full assessment of the facility and the issues there will be addressed.

“The Paramakatoi dorms, we just had a full assessment of this dorm, and we intend to repair it at a cost of more than $300 million,” the Education Minister announced.

She pointed out too that the works that would be undertaken there will have to be rolled out in parts since the ministry does not want the children housed there to be displaced.

“The issue right now for us where we are currently looking at is how do we do that while we have children in the dorm, we might have to do part by part. We don’t want to stop your education,” the minister said.