Paper committal for K/News’ security guards charged with murder wrapping up

Kaieteur News – The paper committal for two former Kaieteur News security guards who were charged back in 2021 for the alleged murder of 58-year-old Mohabir Singh is winding down at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Back in August 2021, the paper committal process had commenced before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly for Tony Waldron, 42, and Yan Licorish, 51.

A paper committal sees the witnesses’ statements and documentary evidence being tendered to the court without the witnesses being present in court. These pieces of information are inventoried and marked as exhibits.

On Wednesday, Senior Magistrate Daly admitted an unsworn caution statement by Waldron into evidence. Police Prosecutor Harris then informed the court that he wanted to make additional submissions to the court in the matter – this was allowed by the magistrate.

Notably, attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat, who is representing the accused, asked the court for additional time to review the exhibits that were admitted into evidence before a decision is made on whether her clients will lead their defence or go before a judge and jury at the Demerara High Court.

Senior Magistrate Daly then adjourned the matter to Thursday, September 7, 2023 for the continuation of the matter.

Waldron and Licorish were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on March 16, 2021, at Kaieteur News located at Saffon Street, Charlestown, they murdered Singh. This publication had reported that on the day in question, Singh’s lifeless body was found under a shed on the media entity.

A post-mortem examination done by the Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that Singh’s cause of death was brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.