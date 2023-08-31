Ministry returns oil data to website but graphs less useful than before

Kaieteur News – The Petroleum Management Programme website, managed by the Ministry of Natural Resources, recently underwent changes after facing what appeared to be technical difficulties. But all has not been fixed.

In a statement, the Ministry said it “is addressing a recently identified issue with the timeline line graph feature as part of the Data Centre found… Our thorough checks have revealed that users have encountered difficulties changing the graph’s display based on the selected period.”

An article by Kaieteur News on Tuesday had drawn attention to the missing oil production data on the website. Following the article’s publication, the Ministry acted swiftly to return the oil production graphs to the portal. However, the reintroduced data presentation has brought about its own set of challenges.

Users who previously had the capability to zoom into specific time frames, such as monthly, weekly, or daily oil production, now find this feature unavailable. Stakeholder feedback, as reported by Kaieteur News, had emphasized the need for diverse data presentation, advocating for simpler graphs, tables, and interactive visuals. Despite these suggestions, the current interface does not reflect these recommendations.

Addressing the current situation, the Ministry said, “We have replaced the timeline line graphs with static line graphs as a temporary solution. This approach will allow users to access critical information without disruption while we work diligently to resolve the underlying technical glitch affecting the interactive charts.”

While the Ministry did take action, including adding new oil production data for July 2023, the way the information is currently displayed is unusable. According to the statement, the technical professionals are working to identify the root cause.

Kaieteur News had highlighted a series of glitches that plagued the portal, making pivotal oil and gas sector data inaccessible. For weeks, stakeholders and citizens alike grappled with challenges in accessing vital information, from oil and gas production data to the evolution of crude oil prices, up until the data all vanished from the site.

Before, Kaieteur News had noted stakeholders’ concerns that the data was only readable by a certain educational class. Now, it appears to alienate every user, irrespective of their educational level.

When it comes to the presentation of data, the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), of which Guyana is a member, encourages member countries to embrace an open data format. This was noted by the National Coordinator of GYEITI, Dr. Prem Misir, in a recent public note to the Guyana multi-stakeholder group.

He noted that the Open Data Handbook (Open Knowledge) defines open data, in this way: “Open data is data that can be freely used, re-used and shared by anyone – subject only, at most, to the requirement to attribute and share alike.”

This principle does not currently apply to the data presented in the Petroleum Management Programme, which is meant to serve as a resource for information sharing about Guyana’s oil and gas sector. The Ministry said it is committed to delivering accurate and accessible data to the public and maintaining the highest standards of transparency.