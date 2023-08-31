Jordan Johnson slams 105 as Windies U19s clobber Sri Lanka by 195 runs to level three-match ODI series

Latest update August 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2023 Sports
Isai Thorne and Deshawn James among the wickets
SportsMax – A quick-fire century from Jordan Johnson and 50s from Joshua Dorne and Tarrique Edward spurred West Indies U19s to an emphatic 195 run ODI victory over Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla yesterday. West Indies bowlers, too, played a crucial role in the massive win as Isai Thorne and Deshawn James each took three wickets in the match that saw West Indies level the series 1-1.
Batting first, West Indies scored 320 all out from their 50 overs, thanks to the efforts of Johnson, who laid the platform for the match-winning score. He made 105 from just 79 balls and hit 12 fours and three sixes while featuring in a third-wicket partnership of 160 from just 131 balls with Dorne, who scored a relatively patient 56 from 73 balls hitting the boundary six times along the way.
Edward chipped in with a crucial 53 that helped push the West Indies towards 300 runs through a 60-run partnership with Nathan Edward, who scored 13. Opener Adrian Weir scored 32 and was the principal scorer in a second-wicket stand of 41 with Dorne.
Sineth Jayawardena was the best of the Sri Lankan bowlers with 4-36.
Needing to score at 6.4 runs an over, Sri Lanka’s batters wilted under the pressure collapsing to 40-6 in the 14th over. Only a 46-run partnership between Malsha Tharupathi and Supun Waduge held up the West Indies attack and got the home side closer to the 100-run mark.
They were eventually bowled out for 125 in the 31st over to hand the West Indies victory.
Thorne finished with the impressive figures of 3-18 while James took 3-30. Nathan Edward chipped in with 2-17.
The teams will clash in a decider on Friday, September 1.
