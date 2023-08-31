Guyana is a funny place!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We leaders talking about Guyana providing global leadership on de environment. Dem leaders deh puffin’ up deh chest like peacocks tellin’ everybody how we ready fuh de Big League. But if yuh ask me, deh only Big League we ready fuh is de one where you gotta play bat-and-ball in de park

Imagine we gettin’ a visit from one of dem top-notch British Prime Ministers, a real high-flyer from de last century an’ de present one too. Dis big shot come all di way to Guyana fuh talk ’bout climate change. An’ he bringin’ de big idea ’bout protectin’ de environment an’ switchin’ up to clean energy like we switchin’ TV channels. De man come fuh open some biodiversity research station in de Mazaruni.

When de ceremony done, yuh woulda tink de government gon’ tek dis man fuh a nice lil’ fly over de rainforests or a visit to de Kaieteur Falls. But nah, instead, dem tek de man straight to see dis fancy artificial island right by de mouth of de Demerara River.

Imagine de man just done talk about de environment and he getting tour of a development that is supposed to serving de fossil fuel industry. De optics was terrible and its shows poor planning.

Is like we singin’ “Oil and Gas” while de man talking “Environment, Environment, Environment!” Dem leaders movin’ like dey got marbles rollin’ ’round upstairs, puttin’ oil on one side of de scale an’ environment on de odda.

Dis Big League ting we boastin’ ’bout, it look more like a Comedy Non Stop Show. So fuh now, Guyana, keep dreamin’ ’bout de Big League, but de only league we ready fuh is de one where we providing entertainment in de form of standup comedy.

Talk Half! Leff Half!