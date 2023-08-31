Gunmen rob Chinese supermarket of cash and phone cards

Kaieteur News – Four gunmen invaded a Chinese Supermarket at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday night, and robbed two female Chinese cashiers of cash and phone cards.

The robbery took place around 19:34hrs and was reportedly captured on security cameras at the supermarket.

Police said that the four suspects arrived in front of the building on two Honda XR motorcycles – one red and one black.

Police said that two of the suspects ran into the building and held both cashiers at gunpoint. Footage showed that one of the gunmen posed as a customer requesting a pack of cigarettes from the cashier. As the woman placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man pulled out a gun from his pants waist and “stick her up”.

The cashier tried to save some of the money while the bandit made his way behind the counter by throwing them into a garbage bag, but he was too quick.

She had to drop the bag and put her hands up as the bandit grabbed cash and phone cards from the cash register and shoved them in his pants pocket and crotch.

While he was robbing that cashier, his accomplice was robbing the other one. The remaining bandits were on the lookout. The suspects then ran back to their motorcycles and rode away in a southern direction along the East Coast Highway.

Police have since released still images of the suspects from CCTV footage of the robbery.

“Anyone who can identify any of the suspects, contact police on telephone number 696-4862. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality,” police said in a statement.