GCC clinches Banks Hockey Festival Gold in Barbados

Kaieteur Sports – The 38th anniversary of the Barbados Hockey Federation’s (BHF) continuous hosting of the renowned Barbados International Hockey Festival was joyously celebrated, seeing Guyana’s GCC Hockey Club lifting their first International/Caribbean title at the conclusion of the 2023 tournament. Affectionately known worldwide as the “Banks Festival,” this beloved event took place under the radiant blue skies, basking in golden sunshine, from August 20-26 at the Wildey Astroturf, Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in St. Michael.

Among the participants were teams from Guyana, including the Hikers, GCC, and Old Fort, all of whom vied for the prestigious championship title. The standout performers of the tournament were undoubtedly the GCC hockey team and The Hikers. These two teams displayed remarkable prowess throughout the competition and managed to secure spots in the semi-finals.

In an intense semifinal showdown, GCC faced off against the ABC Hockey team, emerging victorious with a 2-0 scoreline. Mark Sargeant and Shaquille Assanah of GCC delivered exceptional performances, each netting a goal on opposite sides of the halftime mark. These achievements secured their team’s place in the final.

In the ultimate match, GCC crossed paths with the New York Highlanders (NYH). Despite facing an early defeat to NYH in the earlier stages of the tournament, the GCC side exhibited a remarkable comeback. The final match concluded in a thrilling 2-2 draw, leading to a gripping penalty shootout. In the end, GCC triumphed with a score of 3-2, clinching the coveted title.

Reflecting on their achievement, Coach Dwayne Scott emphasized adaptability and unwavering determination as the cornerstones of their success. He highlighted the team’s willingness to make sacrifices and their unyielding desire to win. Coach Scott acknowledged the challenges of the demanding schedule, with matches scheduled daily, but commended the players’ resilience and determination, evident in their exceptional performance.

When quizzed about the team’s current sentiments, Coach Scott exuded enthusiasm, stating that the camp was brimming with excitement. He highlighted the significance of this victory for Guyanese hockey, noting that, “This marks the first time a Guyanese team had secured this achievement.” He expressed the team’s joy at finally clinching a gold medal after participating in numerous Caribbean tournaments over the years.

The BHF draws teams from across the globe, representing regions such as the Caribbean, Europe, Britain, South America, the United States, and Abu Dhabi. Renowned as the largest annual field hockey tournament in the hemisphere, the festival encompasses various divisions, including men’s, women’s, veterans, and mixed-team categories.