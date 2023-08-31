Dispute over businessman’s proposal halts ‘developmental’ work to turf club and multipurpose ground at Bush Lot

Kaieteur News – A dispute over a businessman’s proposal has halted work scheduled to develop a turf club and multipurpose facility located at Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Earlier this year, businessman, Nasrudeen Mohamed of Jumbo Jet Services proposed investing in excess of $140 million to transform the turf club into an all-terrain horse racing track and a family entertainment centre complete with a modern recreational park.

The proposal was however rejected by some of the Bush Lot United Turf Club (BLUTC) board members; the oversight committee that has been in charge of the facility for over 75 years.

The members who rejected the proposal believe that the investment is all part of a scheme for the businessman to own and take over the facility; a claim which Mr. Mohamed has refuted.

Speaking on the sidelines of a community meeting held at Bush Lot on Tuesday Vice President of BLUTC, Asheik Motilall told Kaieteur News that many people are concerned about the plan to develop to facility located at the Bush Lot Sea View Park.

“He [Mohamed] is going ahead with work like he owns the place,” Motilall said.

According to him, even before the proposal was made, the businessman was already side-stepping the authority of the five-member BLUTC.

Motilall recounted that sometime in April, it was printed in the newspapers that “Mr. Jumbo Jet’s son” Nasrudeen Junior Mohamed and his [Nasrudeen Senior’s] brother-in-law, Dharmindra Dharamjit, who is President of the BLUTC came up with a plan to develop the race track and change it into a recreational facility.

“We are talking about over 28 acres of land that they want to change and develop. Now we have no problem with development but the way they are doing it is without any discussion and approval from the rest of the committee…that’s not the way to do things; if you want to do something talk to the club,” Motilall said.

He continued: “They broke down and removed 14 horse stables, two grandstands, and one judge box and there was no explanation to the club members, I spoke to Mr. Nasrudeen who has been my friend for 35 years and he told me that he get over the place. I asked him how he could get a community place. And he said so and so body gave him…,” Motilall added.

The BLUTC Vice President claimed the businessman later made an attempt to obtain a lease for the community ground but the lease was already in the name of the BLUTC “and so he is pulling out…”

“We don’t have an issue with development but what he wants to do there is own and control the place and get rid of the Club…We are not going to stand for it,” Motilall added.

Vice Chairman of Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ADA) Zaid Rafeeoodeen shared a similar view.

“I got a call from Mr. Jumbo Jet and he said to me, I’m pulling out and the reason I’m pulling out because the lease is not being written in my name and I want to take it to the bank to finance this project…These are facts for me… I have said to you what Mr. Jumbo Jet has said to me and I can substantiate it,” Rafeeoodeen declared to the small gathering of residents at Bush Lot.

Rafeeoodeen noted nevertheless that he is in favour of development for the community and expressed hope that members of the BLUTC and the businessman could meet a compromise.

“It’s unfortunate that we are here in a situation like this…I personally would like to see development at Bush Lot …” he lamented.

Head of Bush Lot Community Development Council (CDC), Rosita Kerut who chaired the community meeting, urged the villagers to show support for the development project to continue. She is hoping that with enough support, the villagers can persuade Mr. Mohamed to continue with the project.

“We need this type of development in Bush Lot. The community of Bush Lot doesn’t have anywhere for our kids to go and have recreation. It will benefit us greatly. I know that Mr. Jumbo Jet does not want the place for himself. Look at what it will do for the community…” Kerut said.

When contacted via telephone, Junior Mohamed confirmed that he is no longer interested in developing the turf club.

He told this newspaper that millions were invested in trying to upgrade the facility.

“We upgraded the track to an all-weather track for horses and we changed the rails and put in steel rails. Our plan is to upgrade the stands to seat 4000 persons.”

“A bunch of rumours started to swirl about Jumbo Jet wanting to take over the place and we just withdrew completely because we don’t want the place… we were going to develop it,” he said.

Mohamed claimed too that the BLUTC was never involved in previous developmental activities.

“There wasn’t an active group in place for many years but now that the club is in place, they would have gotten a lease in their name so they have power and we wouldn’t want to invest in anything that they would have complete control over. It doesn’t make sense,” he explained.