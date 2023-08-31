Latest update August 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

CIOG helps Success fire victims rebuild home

Aug 31, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Central Islamic Organisation (CIOG) on Wednesday responded to a plea for help made by victims of a Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) fire. The CIOG will help the victims rebuild their home.

Shafiez Mohamed’s home on fire.



Shafiez Mohamed and his family were left homeless after a fire destroyed their home on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Kaieteur News had reported that Mohamed’s home was uninsured and that he was pleading with the public to provide any form of assistance in his rebuilding efforts.

“The CIOG donated a quantity of clothing, stove, kitchen utensils, bed, chest of drawers, and monies to aid the family in the rebuilding of their home”, the Islamic organisation stated on Wednesday.

CIOG said that it “trusts” that the items it donated will be of support to “the emergency care and need of the family.”

CIOG expressed gratitude to those who assisted in helping the Success family to rebuild their home.

“CIOG wishes to express their gratitude to the donors that contributed: Mays Shopping Center, The Muslim Community Center of New York, B & B Restaurant, Dinar Trading, Ms. Halima Begg and Imran Shafiullah; and all those who have supported this noble cause and pray that they will be richly rewarded”, CIOG said.

