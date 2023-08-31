By 2025 pension will increase by $7,000 and Because We Care’ grant by $10,000 – Jagdeo tells Amerindians

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday disclosed that by 2025, pensioners will benefit from a $7,000 increase while children will receive an extra $10,000 for the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant.

Jagdeo was at the time addressing attendees at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2023 being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC), Liliendaal, Georgetown.

The Vice President was asked about the benefits Indigenous communities and their people receive from the oil revenues. He listed cash handouts and increases for the public sector as being among the benefits of the oil revenues.

Jagdeo pointed out that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) reintroduced the cash grant and was able to increase it to $40,000 per child, with the help of oil revenues.

“By 2025, as we promised it will get to $50, 000,” Jagdeo said. He underscored that the current children’s cash grant was an $8.4B investment by the government.

Last year, it was announced that each school-aged child will receive $40,000 as part of the government’s plan to increase the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to $35,000, in addition to the $5,000 uniform grant.

Some 214,000 school children in public and private schools received the $40,000 grant from the government. Notably, based on what the Vice President said, those children should receive an additional $10,000 by 2025.

Jagdeo said too that pensioners will also receive an increase in pensions in the future. “The pensioners… their pension increased from, $20,000 to $33,000, and it will get to $40,000 by 2025 as we promised in our manifesto,” he told the gathering of Indigenous leaders.

According to the Vice President, about 74,000 pensioners, including Indigenous people, benefitted from the $13,000 increase – which was a $14.5B investment.